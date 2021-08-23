News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

First 11-a-side tournament held at ladies' football club

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:50 PM August 23, 2021    Updated: 4:00 PM August 23, 2021
Leverington Ladies (pictured) won their first ever 11-a-side tournament against Cardea over the weekend.

Leverington Ladies (pictured) won their first ever 11-a-side tournament against Cardea over the weekend. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

A ladies football club held its first ever 11-a-side tournament over the weekend. 

The hosts, Leverington Ladies, beat Ketton Ladies in the semi-finals after Faye Kowalewsky scored four goals. 

At the same time, Cardea beat Park Ladies in the other semi-final game. 

Leverington took the lead in the final through the outstanding Chelsea King. 

In the final ten minutes, Cardea hit back from a corner forcing the game to a penalty shootout. 

Leverington Ladies (pictured) won their first ever 11-a-side tournament against Cardea over the weekend.

Leverington Ladies (pictured) won their first ever 11-a-side tournament against Cardea over the weekend. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

You may also want to watch:

Leverington Ladies won 6-5. 

A spokesperson for Leverington Ladies said: “A great day of football was thoroughly enjoyed by all with some excellent football played by all teams involved. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in court following armed robbery at service station
  2. 2 Lone cashier held up at gunpoint at service station
  3. 3 Driver ‘blacked out’ with suspected heart attack before crash 
  1. 4 Laboratory company holding recruitment open day
  2. 5 Death of five-week-old baby attacked by family dog was a 'tragic accident'
  3. 6 Famous faces visit Ely and March for 'Great Canal Journeys' TV show
  4. 7 Driver freed by firefighters after crashing Peugeot into bungalow 
  5. 8 Two injured after freight train and tractor collide at remote Fen crossing
  6. 9 Dash cam footage ends reign of terror by dangerous burglar
  7. 10 Buses continue to replace after derailment

“A massive thanks to our sponsors for the tournament, AER Electrical Services Ltd and Oasis Grill Bar for supporting their local ladies' team. 

Football
Wisbech News
March News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sacked special Ryan Berridge

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A view of the coastline from Hunstanton South Beach towards Heacham

Norfolk Live

Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
March station

Updated

Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn...

Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon