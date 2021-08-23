First 11-a-side tournament held at ladies' football club
A ladies football club held its first ever 11-a-side tournament over the weekend.
The hosts, Leverington Ladies, beat Ketton Ladies in the semi-finals after Faye Kowalewsky scored four goals.
At the same time, Cardea beat Park Ladies in the other semi-final game.
Leverington took the lead in the final through the outstanding Chelsea King.
In the final ten minutes, Cardea hit back from a corner forcing the game to a penalty shootout.
Leverington Ladies won 6-5.
A spokesperson for Leverington Ladies said: “A great day of football was thoroughly enjoyed by all with some excellent football played by all teams involved.
“A massive thanks to our sponsors for the tournament, AER Electrical Services Ltd and Oasis Grill Bar for supporting their local ladies' team.