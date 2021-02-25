Published: 12:33 PM February 25, 2021

Alan Day, treasurer at March Town Cricket Club, announced he would be retiring from the role at the club's annual general meeting on February 23. Mr Day was also a former president and vice-chairman at the club. - Credit: March Town CC

March Town Cricket Club bid farewell to one of its most loyal members at their annual general meeting.

Treasurer Alan Day announced he would be retiring after over 45 years in the role at the club’s meeting, which took place on Zoom on February 23 due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Mr Day, a life member at March Town CC, was also a former president and vice-chairman at the club.

A spokesperson for March Town CC, said: “The secretary gave his comprehensive report on the season.

“The treasurer Alan Day presented the annual accounts and the president thanked Alan for all his hard work and service to the club.”

Captains for all senior teams and other members were also decided for the 2021 season:

President: Les Mills; Saturday 1st XI captain: Andy Wright; Saturday 1st XI vice-captain: Sam Clarke; Saturday 2nd XI captain: Scott Welcher; Saturday 2nd XI vice-captain: Lewis Welcher; Saturday 3rd XI captain: Barrie Carter; Saturday 3rd XI vice-captain: James Mortlock; Saturday 4th XI captain: Phil Goodfellow; Saturday 4th XI vice-captain: Luke Fage.

Sunday 1st XI captain: Ben Chapman; Sunday 1st XI vice-captain: Saranga Rajaguru; Sunday 2nd XI captain: Manuj Patel; Sunday 2nd XI vice-captain: Harry Gowler. Chairman: Ian Liversedge; vice-chairman: Matt Vail; hon. secretary: Les Mills; hon. treasurer: Chris Ringham; hon. fixture secretary: Pat Ringham.

Committee: Linda Kirby, Sarah Lemmon, Gary Nicholls, Manuj Patel and the chairman of the various sub-committees namely ground, bar, social, sponsorship, playing, junior and club captain.