A rallying cry proved inspiring for March Athletic Club as they leapt up the Frostbite League standings.

After round one disappointment, 35 senior and 11 junior runners helped the club progress in their divisions at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough.

With near-perfect running conditions, the seniors jumped to eighth whereas the juniors stayed 10th overall.

Newcomer Andrew Jakeman was first March runner home in 28:24 in the five-mile cross country race, ahead of Liam Lambert and Toni Alcaraz.

Andy Cole with his medal after the Bonfire Burn 10k. - Credit: March AC

Debutant Mollie Allen impressed for March, while 83-year-old Pat Brown completed the course in one hour, five minutes and 22 seconds.

Archie Bullman crossed first for the juniors in 8:54, ahead of Archie McLure – first girl home was Sacha Bland.

In the 10k Bonfire Burn race, Andy Cole completed the multi-terrain route in 38:51 and second in his age category.

The March AC team who have played their part in the Frostbite League season so far. - Credit: March AC

FULL RESULTS

Frostbite Seniors

Andrew Jakeman 28:24; Liam Lambert 32:16; Toni Alcaraz 33:18; Steve Robinett 33:40; Kanina O’Neil 33:51; Andrew Wool 34:14; Mollie Allen 34:36; Gary Ashby 34:51; Dean Markillie 34:55; Barry Head 35:20; Tim Brammer 35:31; Henrik Stoner 35:40; Paul Revell 36:13; Mike Blackledge 37:07; Walter Beldom 37:55; Jon Long 38:17; Hugh Harris 38:43; Tina Lambert 38:54; James Arran 39:11; Phil Beldom 39:50; Alan Brown 40:01; Bryan Newman 40:15; Sue Jolly 41:23; Karen Patterson 42:15; Victoria May 43:35; Dawn Veal 46:14; Scott Bywater 46:28; Kay Dedman 47:09; Sonia Witham 47:45; Malcolm Hunt 48:35; Graeme Dedman 50:00; Debra Watts 50:22; Martyn Haynes 52:41; Nicky Markillie 53:40; Pat Brown 01:05:22.

Frostbite Juniors

Archie Bullman 8:54; Archie McLure 8:58; Luke Royston 10:19; Sacha Bland 10:39; Maisie Whittlesey 10:50; Daniel Hammond 11:23; Evelyn Dimcock 11:24; Noah Wool 12:45; Annabelle Brand 12:50; Molly Cook 12:54; Layla Friars 13:50.

Bonfire Burn 10k

Andy Cole 38:51.