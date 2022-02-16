News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Love is back in the air for March AC after Covid absence

Tracey Dickerson

Published: 4:59 PM February 16, 2022
March AC runners at St Valentine's event in Stamford

Some of the March AC runners that competed at the St Valentine's Run organised by Stamford Striders. - Credit: March AC

Eight runners from March AC made the most of the first St Valentine’s Run in two years when they took on a challenging 30km course. 

Organisers ensured runners would not be scared away with modest hills at the Stamford Striders event on Sunday, February 13. 

The weather proved tough for those taking part as a stiff wind blew over the Rutland countryside, although this year, there was no snow to contend with. 

But these conditions did not stop Toni Alcaraz and Mick Stacey winning their respective age categories for March. 

Toni won the FV45 category and was fourth lady overall, while Mick topped the MV60 class at the first Valentine’s event for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

FULL RESULTS 

Toni Alcaraz 2:08:38; Mick Stacey 2:19:04; Walter Beldom 2:40:13; Mike Blackledge 2:43:31; Jon Long 2:46:50; Tom Orr 2:47:11; James Arran 2:53:43; Sue Jolly 2:54:38.   

Running
March News

