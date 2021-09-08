News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

March AC dazzle in the heat at half-marathon

Logo Icon

Tracey Dickerson

Published: 2:19 PM September 8, 2021    Updated: 2:37 PM September 8, 2021
March AC runners at Norfolk half-marathon

The March AC runners who took part in the Wissey half-marathon. - Credit: March AC

After grey skies, March AC runners were able to dazzle in the September sunshine.

Four members travelled to Norfolk for Ryston Runners' Wissey half-marathon on September 5, which started and finished in Oxborough, which included some downhill sections as well as uphill.

Toni Alcaraz, who despite not feeling her best, was first home for March as third lady and first in her age category in a time of 1:29:33.

Andrew Wool alongside husband and wife duo Kay and Graeme Dedman followed.

Four more March AC runners took on a gruelling 20-mile race in Bedford, made harder by the soaring heat last weekend.

You may also want to watch:

First for March was Steve Robinett in 2:42:58, followed by Dean Markillie, Jon Long and Mike Blackledge.

March AC at Bedford 20-mile race

The March AC runners who took part in the Bedford 20-miler race. - Credit: March AC

Wissey Half Marathon

Most Read

  1. 1 James Corden 'spotted filming' Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Teenager ‘traumatised’ after being chased by knifeman
  3. 3 Inquest opens into death of engineer who died after crash
  1. 4 Traffic lights for notorious crossroads in bid to stop fatal accidents
  2. 5 11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 Margins tight on controversial new estate says housebuilder
  4. 7 Slimmer 'loving life' after health scare inspired weight loss
  5. 8 Mum on 'unbearable' moment her daughter, 22, was killed by drink-driver
  6. 9 Deadlock broken as £18.7m back in the pot to boost affordable housing
  7. 10 Moped riders flee scene of crash

Toni Alcaraz 1:29:33; Andrew Wool 1:45:23; Kay Dedman 2:26:05; Graeme Dedman  2:39:35.

Bedford 20-miler

Steven Robinett 2:42:58; Dean Markillie 2:52:36; Jon Long 2:56:56; Mike Blackledge 3:18:18.

Running
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police shortly after 1pm last Friday

Cambs Live

Murdered Wimblington woman ‘died of stab wounds’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
FDC to pay for two Afghans to live here

Fenland District Council

Fenland to house two Afghans who worked for British armed forces 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is currently closed in both directions at the Guyhirn services and at the crossroads with Black Drove after a crash.

Cambs Live

A47 closed in both directions after crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
More than half a million pounds will be invested in the Autumn Micro Asphalt Surface Treatment Programme

73 roads to be repaired this month in Cambridgeshire – is yours on the...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon