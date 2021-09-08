March AC dazzle in the heat at half-marathon
Tracey Dickerson
- Credit: March AC
After grey skies, March AC runners were able to dazzle in the September sunshine.
Four members travelled to Norfolk for Ryston Runners' Wissey half-marathon on September 5, which started and finished in Oxborough, which included some downhill sections as well as uphill.
Toni Alcaraz, who despite not feeling her best, was first home for March as third lady and first in her age category in a time of 1:29:33.
Andrew Wool alongside husband and wife duo Kay and Graeme Dedman followed.
Four more March AC runners took on a gruelling 20-mile race in Bedford, made harder by the soaring heat last weekend.
You may also want to watch:
First for March was Steve Robinett in 2:42:58, followed by Dean Markillie, Jon Long and Mike Blackledge.
Wissey Half Marathon
Most Read
- 1 James Corden 'spotted filming' Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Teenager ‘traumatised’ after being chased by knifeman
- 3 Inquest opens into death of engineer who died after crash
- 4 Traffic lights for notorious crossroads in bid to stop fatal accidents
- 5 11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire
- 6 Margins tight on controversial new estate says housebuilder
- 7 Slimmer 'loving life' after health scare inspired weight loss
- 8 Mum on 'unbearable' moment her daughter, 22, was killed by drink-driver
- 9 Deadlock broken as £18.7m back in the pot to boost affordable housing
- 10 Moped riders flee scene of crash
Toni Alcaraz 1:29:33; Andrew Wool 1:45:23; Kay Dedman 2:26:05; Graeme Dedman 2:39:35.
Bedford 20-miler
Steven Robinett 2:42:58; Dean Markillie 2:52:36; Jon Long 2:56:56; Mike Blackledge 3:18:18.