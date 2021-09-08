Published: 2:19 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 2:37 PM September 8, 2021

The March AC runners who took part in the Wissey half-marathon. - Credit: March AC

After grey skies, March AC runners were able to dazzle in the September sunshine.

Four members travelled to Norfolk for Ryston Runners' Wissey half-marathon on September 5, which started and finished in Oxborough, which included some downhill sections as well as uphill.

Toni Alcaraz, who despite not feeling her best, was first home for March as third lady and first in her age category in a time of 1:29:33.

Andrew Wool alongside husband and wife duo Kay and Graeme Dedman followed.

Four more March AC runners took on a gruelling 20-mile race in Bedford, made harder by the soaring heat last weekend.

First for March was Steve Robinett in 2:42:58, followed by Dean Markillie, Jon Long and Mike Blackledge.

The March AC runners who took part in the Bedford 20-miler race. - Credit: March AC

Wissey Half Marathon

Toni Alcaraz 1:29:33; Andrew Wool 1:45:23; Kay Dedman 2:26:05; Graeme Dedman 2:39:35.

Bedford 20-miler

Steven Robinett 2:42:58; Dean Markillie 2:52:36; Jon Long 2:56:56; Mike Blackledge 3:18:18.