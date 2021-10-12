Published: 5:10 PM October 12, 2021

Andy Cole and Mike Boxall ran the Manchester marathon for March AC. - Credit: March AC

Another autumn weekend meant another marathon for March Athletic Club, but with a slight change.

This time, runners made the switch from London up to Manchester for the 26.2-mile course, hailed as the flattest in the UK.

While en route, runners pass Manchester United FC’s Old Trafford stadium before going through the city centre, out to Altrincham and back.

Three March AC runners took on the challenge and first home for the club was Andy Cole.

He set a new marathon personal best in a time of three hours, 11 minutes and 14 seconds.

Andy was followed by duo Mike and Rachel Boxall in 3:29:13 and 5:19:23 respectively.

Mike Blackledge ran the Silverstone half-marathon for March AC. - Credit: March AC

Elsewhere, Mike Blackledge took on the Silverstone half-marathon as he ran round the race track over a 13.1-mile course.

He completed the course in 1:50:40, just one week after completing his virtual London marathon.