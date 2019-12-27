Advanced search

TABLE TENNIS: Family fever as Palmers earn festive glory in Christmas doubles event

PUBLISHED: 16:03 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 27 December 2019

March and District Table Tennis Club held a competitive Christmas doubles event at Neale-Wade Academy.

The knockout styled event consisted of groups of four, with the top two teams from each group going through to the quarter-finals.

Those to advance were Phil & Marti Pentney, Steve Buttriss & Mike Smith, Phil Locke & Mark Woodall and Harry & John Palmer.

In the last four, the pair of Woodall and Locke beat Phil and Marti Pentney, while the Palmers beat Buttriss and Smith to progress into the final.

After a close contest, it was the Palmers who won in three ends, 11-3, 13-11 and 11-8 over Woodall & Locke to earn festive glory.

The league would like to thank Sam Page-Mitchell for making a Christmas cake for the event.

Sessions restart on Tuesday, January 7 at Neale-Wade between 7-9.30pm until the end of March, and players of all abilities are welcome.

