TABLE TENNIS: Family fever as Palmers earn festive glory in Christmas doubles event

March and District Table Tennis Club training sessions will take place at Neale-Wade Academy from January and players of all abilities can join. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

March and District Table Tennis Club held a competitive Christmas doubles event at Neale-Wade Academy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The knockout styled event consisted of groups of four, with the top two teams from each group going through to the quarter-finals.

Those to advance were Phil & Marti Pentney, Steve Buttriss & Mike Smith, Phil Locke & Mark Woodall and Harry & John Palmer.

You may also want to watch:

In the last four, the pair of Woodall and Locke beat Phil and Marti Pentney, while the Palmers beat Buttriss and Smith to progress into the final.

After a close contest, it was the Palmers who won in three ends, 11-3, 13-11 and 11-8 over Woodall & Locke to earn festive glory.

The league would like to thank Sam Page-Mitchell for making a Christmas cake for the event.

Sessions restart on Tuesday, January 7 at Neale-Wade between 7-9.30pm until the end of March, and players of all abilities are welcome.