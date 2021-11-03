News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Halloween racing proves tricky for March AC

Tracey Dickerson

Published: 5:11 PM November 3, 2021
March AC members at Bury St Edmunds half marathon

Mother and daughter duo Lavinia and Michelle Seward took on the St Ed’s half-marathon in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: March AC

Halloween weather proved to be as devilish as the occasion for March Athletic Club. 

The conditions seemed apt for runners at Fenland RC’s ‘Fen 10’ 10-mile race amid rain and gusting winds. 

Andy Cole was first home for March in 15th in a time of 1:05:30, followed by Steve Robinett and Andrew Wool, who managed a personal best. 

First lady home for March was Dawn Ball in 1:28:45. 

In the Houghton Hall Cross Country 5-Miler, Kanina O’Neil finished as second lady in 39:28:80, pipping Barry Head in 40:24. 

Mother and daughter duo Lavinia and Michelle Seward took on the St Ed’s half-marathon in Bury St Edmunds. 

But despite missing a route marker at mile 11, they managed to complete the course. 

RESULTS 

Fen 10 

Andy Cole 1:05:30; Steve Robinett 1:11:51; Andrew Wool 1:11:55; Henrik Stoner 1:14:35; Mike Blackledge 1:20:45; Dawn Ball 1:28:45; Sue Jolly 1:31:58; Victoria May 1:32:38; Pat Brown 2:32:42. 

Houghton Hall XC 5-Miler 

Kanina O’Neil 39:28:08, 2nd lady; Barry Head 40:24:00. 

St Ed’s HM 

Michelle Seward 3:14 and Lavinia Seward 3:14. 

Running
March News
Fenland News

