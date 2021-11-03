Halloween racing proves tricky for March AC
Tracey Dickerson
- Credit: March AC
Halloween weather proved to be as devilish as the occasion for March Athletic Club.
The conditions seemed apt for runners at Fenland RC’s ‘Fen 10’ 10-mile race amid rain and gusting winds.
Andy Cole was first home for March in 15th in a time of 1:05:30, followed by Steve Robinett and Andrew Wool, who managed a personal best.
First lady home for March was Dawn Ball in 1:28:45.
In the Houghton Hall Cross Country 5-Miler, Kanina O’Neil finished as second lady in 39:28:80, pipping Barry Head in 40:24.
Mother and daughter duo Lavinia and Michelle Seward took on the St Ed’s half-marathon in Bury St Edmunds.
But despite missing a route marker at mile 11, they managed to complete the course.
Most Read
- 1 Church clashes with Knowles Transport over grain store
- 2 ‘We’re so tired and broken’ - rats make house their home
- 3 Tesco gym ‘significant' financial challenge to the Hudson
- 4 Take a look inside this stunning £750,000 Georgian home hidden in the Fens
- 5 Toy shop plans for more success after eight-year anniversary
- 6 Town pub closes to become art studio
- 7 Police surprised by size of knife handed in
- 8 2am 999 call finds mother drunk - baby son alone
- 9 Integrated care hub opens at village hospital
- 10 TV presenter Richard Madeley brands plans for 93-home estate as 'pretty stupid'
RESULTS
Fen 10
Andy Cole 1:05:30; Steve Robinett 1:11:51; Andrew Wool 1:11:55; Henrik Stoner 1:14:35; Mike Blackledge 1:20:45; Dawn Ball 1:28:45; Sue Jolly 1:31:58; Victoria May 1:32:38; Pat Brown 2:32:42.
Houghton Hall XC 5-Miler
Kanina O’Neil 39:28:08, 2nd lady; Barry Head 40:24:00.
St Ed’s HM
Michelle Seward 3:14 and Lavinia Seward 3:14.