Halloween weather proved to be as devilish as the occasion for March Athletic Club.

The conditions seemed apt for runners at Fenland RC’s ‘Fen 10’ 10-mile race amid rain and gusting winds.

Andy Cole was first home for March in 15th in a time of 1:05:30, followed by Steve Robinett and Andrew Wool, who managed a personal best.

First lady home for March was Dawn Ball in 1:28:45.

In the Houghton Hall Cross Country 5-Miler, Kanina O’Neil finished as second lady in 39:28:80, pipping Barry Head in 40:24.

Mother and daughter duo Lavinia and Michelle Seward took on the St Ed’s half-marathon in Bury St Edmunds.

But despite missing a route marker at mile 11, they managed to complete the course.

RESULTS

Fen 10

Andy Cole 1:05:30; Steve Robinett 1:11:51; Andrew Wool 1:11:55; Henrik Stoner 1:14:35; Mike Blackledge 1:20:45; Dawn Ball 1:28:45; Sue Jolly 1:31:58; Victoria May 1:32:38; Pat Brown 2:32:42.

Houghton Hall XC 5-Miler

Kanina O’Neil 39:28:08, 2nd lady; Barry Head 40:24:00.

St Ed’s HM

Michelle Seward 3:14 and Lavinia Seward 3:14.