News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

March AC members show best form at Cambridge half marathon

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM March 9, 2022
March AC members at the Cambridge half marathon

March AC members at the Cambridge half marathon - Credit: March AC

March Athletic Club saw five of their members post personal bests at the Cambridge half marathon on Sunday.

The popular race, returning after two years of disruption due to Covid, saw runners set off from Midsummer Common in the city centre and pass colleges by the river.

And March included 12 finishers, with newcomer Oliver Goodwin (1:55.07)  taking 11  minutes off his previous best to beat the two-hour mark.

March AC newcomer Oliver Goodwin

March AC newcomer Oliver Goodwin - Credit: March AC

Kanina O'Neill (1:25.49), Dean Markillie (1:30.53), Barry Head (1:32.27) and Kay Dedman (2:10.08) also clocked personal bests.

Niall Jackson (1:25.50), David Weare (1:40.03), Teilo Pearce (2:05.28), Wendy Harrison (2:05.29), Graeme Dedman (2:28.43), Pat Norris (2:29.53) and Jo Anderson Wenn (2:38.28) - who acted as pacemaker for mum Angela in her first half marathon - completed the March line-up.

March AC's Pat Norris at the Cambridge half marathon

March AC's Pat Norris at the Cambridge half marathon - Credit: March AC

Elsewhere, Toni Alcaraz led Cambridgeshire ladies home in the Inter-County 20-miler at Uttlesford in a personal best of 2:14.48, claiming first in the FV45 age group.

March AC's Teilo Pearce and Wendy Harrison

March AC's Teilo Pearce and Wendy Harrison - Credit: March AC


March News

Don't Miss

Four Cambridgeshire addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in February.

Four streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Greggs is officially opening inside Chatteris petrol station Applegreen tomorrow (Friday March 4). 

Cambs Live News

Greggs announce official opening date for new Chatteris store near A141

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Dark BMW pulled over by police car with lights on.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

BMW driver caught speeding at 127mph

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The B1101 Station Road in March will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between March 4- March 6. 

Cambs Live News

B1101 Station Road in March set for weekend three-night closure

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon