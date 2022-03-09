March AC members show best form at Cambridge half marathon

March Athletic Club saw five of their members post personal bests at the Cambridge half marathon on Sunday.

The popular race, returning after two years of disruption due to Covid, saw runners set off from Midsummer Common in the city centre and pass colleges by the river.

And March included 12 finishers, with newcomer Oliver Goodwin (1:55.07) taking 11 minutes off his previous best to beat the two-hour mark.

March AC newcomer Oliver Goodwin - Credit: March AC

Kanina O'Neill (1:25.49), Dean Markillie (1:30.53), Barry Head (1:32.27) and Kay Dedman (2:10.08) also clocked personal bests.

Niall Jackson (1:25.50), David Weare (1:40.03), Teilo Pearce (2:05.28), Wendy Harrison (2:05.29), Graeme Dedman (2:28.43), Pat Norris (2:29.53) and Jo Anderson Wenn (2:38.28) - who acted as pacemaker for mum Angela in her first half marathon - completed the March line-up.

March AC's Pat Norris at the Cambridge half marathon - Credit: March AC

Elsewhere, Toni Alcaraz led Cambridgeshire ladies home in the Inter-County 20-miler at Uttlesford in a personal best of 2:14.48, claiming first in the FV45 age group.

March AC's Teilo Pearce and Wendy Harrison - Credit: March AC



