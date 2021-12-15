March AC runners took part in the latest round of the Frostbite League. - Credit: March AC

March AC made their presence known amid muddy conditions in the third round of this winter’s Frostbite League.

The club had 31 seniors and 11 juniors complete a five-mile and 1.5-mile course at Hinchingbrooke Country Park, the juniors coming seventh overall on Sunday.

First March AC junior home was Luke Cumbridge in 9:42 and first girl home was Sacha Bland in 13:54.

Andy Cole crossed first for the seniors and 35th overall, while Kanina O’Neil was first senior lady home for March.

Both were fresh from winning awards, Andy the club’s challenges league and Kanina named the most improved female runner respectively.

In the Milton Keynes winter half-marathon, Mike Blackledge finished in 1:51:23.

FULL FROSTBITE RESULTS

Seniors

Andy Cole 32:47; Steve Robinett 34:34; Kanina O’Neil 34:55; Andrew Wool 35:11; Mick Stacey 36:18; Henrik Stoner 36:51; Barry Head 36:53; Tim Bramer 37:13; Dean Markillie 37:26; Paul Revell 37:29; Walter Beldom 38:52; Ryan Jarvis 39:06; Liam Lambert 39:37; Jon Long 39:48; Jason Mottram 39:54; Karen Patterson 39:56; Alan Brown 41:31; James Arran 41:35; Steve Ryan 41:58; Andrew Harwin 42:25; Bryan Newman 43:00; Tina Lambert 43:32; Dawn Ball 43:40; Steve Starr 43:51; Sue Jolly 44:40; Kay Dedman 48:18; Malcolm Hunt 48:26; Victoria May 48:35; Dawn Veal 48:40; Scott Bywater 51:07; Deb Watts 55:55

Juniors

Luke Cumbridge 09:42; Matthew Baker 10:15; Archie Bullman 10:21; Serge Lambert 11:28; Luke Royston 12:57; Daniel Hammond 13:41; Sacha Bland 13:54; Evelyn Dimock 13:59; Maisie Whittlesey 14:24; Molly Cook 15:40; Layla Friars 15:51.