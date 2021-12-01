March AC runners at the start of the Hereward Relay, which returned after a three-year absence. - Credit: March AC

Ninety relay teams and 12 ultra runners were welcomed by March Athletic Club for its first Knowles Transport Hereward Relay and Ultra since 2018.

The route is a four-stage 39-mile relay following the Hereward Way from Peterborough to Ely via Whittlesey and March, tackling bridleways, fields and bridges.

March AC fielded five teams, first home was Barry’s Bolts in 18th place in a time of 4:37:37, behind winners Ryston Leverets in 3:57:24.

March would like to thank Eye Running Club, Fenland Running Club and Three Counties Running Club for helping with the marshalling duties on the day.

RESULTS

Barry’s Bolts 4:37:37 18th; Long’s Legs 5:09:47 29th; MAC Beldom 5:22:52 43rd; Motty’s Marauders 5:30:41 50th; A Certain Kind of Madness 5:53:34 74th.

Leg 1/Leg 2

Kanina O'Neil 44.47/Steve Robinett 1:15:20; James Arran 52:30/Dean Markillie 1:19:19; Mike Blackledge 52:32/Tim Brammer 1:23:37; Tina Lambert 55:15/Phil Beldom 1:29:18; Sonia Witham 1:00:30/Bryan Newman 1:34:56.

Leg 3/Leg 4

Glen Watts 1:12:27/Andy Cole 1:11:54; Barry Head 1:25:36/Walter Beldom 1:25:27; Jason Mottram 1:32:15/Hugh Harris 1:28:15; Jon Long 1:32:31/Steve Starr 1:40:37; Wendy Harrison 1:51:07/Michelle Seward 1:46:18.