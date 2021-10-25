Published: 5:06 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 5:08 PM October 25, 2021

March Athletic Club attended the first Frostbite friendly league race of the season on Sunday October 24. - Credit: March AC

This Sunday (October 24) saw the return of the Frostbite friendly league for March Athletic Club after a two-year absence due to Covid.

Last year saw a virtual league, but this year it’s back with the joy of running along woodland courses with mud and tree root obstacles.

The first winter race was hosted by St Neots’ Riverside Runners at Priory Park in St Neots.

March Athletic Club took on the first Frostbite race of the season at Priory Park in St Neots with runners from 15 other local running clubs. - Credit: March AC

Sue Jolly (pictured) running in the first Frostbite race of the season for March Athletic Club. - Credit: March AC

A spokesperson said: “The weather was far from wintery, with glorious blue skies and a relatively dry course.

March AC had 11 seniors in the five-mile race who came home in 11th position and 10 juniors in the 1.5-mile race in the 10th position.

“Andy Cole was the first March man home in 31:45 and Tina Lambert as first March woman home in 39:33,” said the spokesperson.

“Luke Cumbridge was the first boy home in 7:45 and Sacha land was the first girl home in 10:38.

“With another five races ahead, the league will complete next spring.”