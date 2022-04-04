March AC members cheer at Keith Hall Memorial

March AC members had plenty to cheer as the Keith Hall Memorial marked the start of the Cambs AA Road League.

Triathlete Andrew Jakeman was first to finish in 36 minutes 34 seconds, on his return from a broken toe.

March AC's Andrew Jakeman in action - Credit: March AC

And Kanina O'Neil (39.07) was second woman overall in a personal best, as Toni Alcaraz (39.28) took first in her age group in a 10k best and Geraldine Larham (44.50) helped seal first place in the team competition.

Steven Robinett ran a personal best 39.59 and Andrew Larham (41.34) was first in the MV60 category.

Daniel Cook had to concede bragging rights to wife Mel at the Rutland half marathon, while Mike Boxall (3:15.21), Mick Stacey (3;15.22), Ryan Jarvis (3:49.15) and Mike Blackledge (4:00.47) ran the Manchester marathon.

Carole Davis travelled overseas to Germany and ran a personal best at the Berlin half marathon.

Others, Keith Hall Memorial: Niall Jackson 37.50; Andy Cole 38.33; Aaron Godden 40.50; Tim Brammer 41.27; Andrew Wool 43.05; Karen Patterson 46.57; Thomas Orr 47.17; Tina Lambert 47.53; Hugh Harris 48.03; Sarah Starr 54.11; Sonia Witham 55.59; Wendy Harrison 56.21; Dawn Ball 56.34; Stephen Starr 56.56; Victoria May 57.02; Malcolm Hunt 59.28; Mark Darlow 59.32; Debra Watts 61.24.