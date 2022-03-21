March Athletic Club duo spring into action

March Athletic Club saw two of their runners off competing in beautiful scenery and weather on the first official day of Spring.

Both races had a watery theme, with Mike Blackledge travelling to Stanwick Lakes in Northamptonshire's Nene Valley countryside to compete in a half marathon.

Blackledge was using the event as his final long run in his marathon training programme and crossed the finish line in one hour 46 minutes and 18 seconds.

Meanwhile, clubmate Andy Cole travelled to Milton Keynes for the Twin Lakes 20 Miler.

The route followed part of the Grand Union Canal and Cole produced a superb run to finish in 17th place and first in his age category in 2:20.01.

Club members are reminded that membership expires at the end of this month, with new membership due on April 1. See the club website marchac.co.uk for renewal forms to download and other relevant information.