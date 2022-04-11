News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
March AC members show fine form at latest challenges

Lee Power

Published: 11:37 AM April 11, 2022
March AC members at the Bungay Black Dog event

March AC members at the Bungay Black Dog event - Credit: March AC

March AC's Oliver Goodwin ran 50 miles in 11 hours and 36 minutes at the Saxons, Vikings and Normans event in Kent.

And he has already booked himself in to tackle a 100-mile event next month!

March AC's Oliver Goodwin with his medal from the 50-mile race in Kent

March AC's Oliver Goodwin with his medal from the 50-mile race in Kent - Credit: March AC

Kanina O'Neil produced a brilliant performance in the second race of the Cambs AA Road League at Camborne, finishing as first female in 40.14.

March AC's Kanina O'Neil celebrates

March AC's Kanina O'Neil celebrates - Credit: March AC

Others took on the Bungay Black Dog event, with Dean Markillie finishing the marathon in 3:20.06, taking 38 minutes off his personal best.

Sonia Witham beat her previous mark by 56 minutes to clock 4:47, while Tim Brammer (1:36.32) and Karen Dando (1:5.629) ran half marathon bests.

March AC's Sonia Witham gives the thumbs up

March AC's Sonia Witham gives the thumbs up - Credit: March AC

Ultra marathon runner Alan Brown completed a tour of Arran, covering 60 miles in two days and getting stunning views of the island while making his way up two mountains.

March AC's Alan Brown

March AC's Alan Brown - Credit: March AC

Others, Bungay Black Dog marathon: Walter Beldom 3:39.57; Phil Beldom 4:21.06; half marathon: Andrew Harwin 1:45.13. 

