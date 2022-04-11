March AC members show fine form at latest challenges

March AC's Oliver Goodwin ran 50 miles in 11 hours and 36 minutes at the Saxons, Vikings and Normans event in Kent.

And he has already booked himself in to tackle a 100-mile event next month!

March AC's Oliver Goodwin with his medal from the 50-mile race in Kent - Credit: March AC

Kanina O'Neil produced a brilliant performance in the second race of the Cambs AA Road League at Camborne, finishing as first female in 40.14.

March AC's Kanina O'Neil celebrates - Credit: March AC

Others took on the Bungay Black Dog event, with Dean Markillie finishing the marathon in 3:20.06, taking 38 minutes off his personal best.

Sonia Witham beat her previous mark by 56 minutes to clock 4:47, while Tim Brammer (1:36.32) and Karen Dando (1:5.629) ran half marathon bests.

March AC's Sonia Witham gives the thumbs up - Credit: March AC

Ultra marathon runner Alan Brown completed a tour of Arran, covering 60 miles in two days and getting stunning views of the island while making his way up two mountains.

March AC's Alan Brown - Credit: March AC

Others, Bungay Black Dog marathon: Walter Beldom 3:39.57; Phil Beldom 4:21.06; half marathon: Andrew Harwin 1:45.13.