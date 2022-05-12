March AC members make their mark at various events

March AC members took part in the Manea 5k fun run on Saturday.

Some 128 runners completed the course, with Niall Jackson setting a new course record of 18mins 19secs.

Alex Ashley was second, ahead of Tim Brammer (19.58), as Barry Head (20.38), Hugh Harris (22.53), Tina Lambert (24.06), Sarah Starr (25.06), Kai Stoner (27.19), Henrik Stoner (27.24), Victoria May (27.53), Steve Starr (27.58) and Nicki Knightly (33.08) also ran.

All enjoyed post-run buns cooked by Forbidden Burgers Co and donated by March's Tesco stores.

The Rose & Crown pub let their facilities be used for the event and post-race as lots of runners travelled from local villages and towns but also from as far afield as Sheffield and Southampton.

Bullmans Wooden Bits & Bobs supplied medals, sponsored by Safe Training Consultants, and the prize for best dressed went to Cathy Gib-De-Swarte, who came as a sheep, as Charlie Addison proved the junior with the best sprint finish.

A total of £2,716 was raised for the Headway charity, made up of £625 from the run and the rest from the disco. See headyway.org.uk for more information.

Malcolm Hunt completed a 100-mile event in 40 hours 39 minutes, while two March AC athletes ran at the open track & field meeting at Kettering.

U11 Leah Barnes clocked two club records of 12.56 for the 75m and 25.64 for the 150m, while U9 Maddie Barnes managed a club record 13.94 over the shorter distance and also ran 150m.

Kevin Stewart ran the Vitality London 10k in 47.46, while Geraldine Larham and Ryan Jarvis took on the Milton Keynes Marathon.

Larham was sixth in her age group in 3:38.29, as Jarvis clocked 3:40.52 and Tina Lambert ran a half marathon distance in 2:03.20.

Mike Blackledge ran the Tickmarsh 10k in 49.53, while Susan Jolly completed the 40th annual Stevington 12k in 1:05.56.

A group of 11 March AC members took on the Eye 10k, led home by Niall Jackson (38.19) and Kanina O'Neil (39.16).

Steven Robinett (40.34), Toni Alcaraz (40.50), Andrew Wool (43.12), Daniel Barber (43.34), Michelle Brett (43.59), Henrik Stoner (44.45), Karen Patterson (47.25), Dawn Veal (58.10) and Mark Darlow (1:01.53) were also in action.

Junior Archie Bullman (12.20) was 13th in a 3k fun run, as Kai Stoner clocked 13.00.

Daniel Cook took on the Rat Race Dirty Weekend with wife Mel, which involved a 20-mile run and 200 obstacles, as Joanne Anderson finished in 7:36.16.