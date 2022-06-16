More success for March AC members
- Credit: March AC
March AC's Ryan Jarvis ran his 29th marathon of the year at the Phoenix Running event.
And after clocking 3:57.15, he took on a 10k just two days later and completed it in 45.06, his second best time for the distance.
Andrew Jakeman won the Sutton Beast in 33.29, as Kanina O'Neil took first female prize in 40.42.
Veteran Andy Cole clocked 40.36, ahead of Tim Brammer (41.55), Dan Barber (42.37), James Arran (50.19), Jon Long (54.23), Tricia Cole (1:01.01) and Karen Kimberlin (1:14.04).
March juniors competed in the 2.5k Sutton Mini-Beast, with Archie Bullman second, Serge Lambert third and Roxum O'Neil sixth and Oakley Hall also in action.
Toni Alcaraz was first FV45 athlete at the Peterborough Midsummer 10k in 41.53, with Dean Markillie next member home in 42.58 ahead of Henrik Stoner (43.24).
Oliver Goodwin (48.59), Dawn Ball (51.43), Walter Beldom (52.29), Simon Neville (58.55) and Lauren Garner (58.56) also ran.
Members also took to March parkrun as volunteers to advertise the annual Whitemoor 5 and Darren's Dash on July 10. Visit marchac.co.uk/clubraces/whitemoor5miler.html to enter.