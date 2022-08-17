March AC members produce some of their best form

March AC's Barry Head and Dean Markillie (left) ran PBs in the Grand Prix Series at Werrington - Credit: March AC

March AC members have been producing some of their best form in recent outings.

Andrew Jakeman defended his title in the Werrington edition of the Grand Prix Series, coming home in 15 minutes 39 seconds.

Luke Cumbridge was second member home in a PB of 17.14, ahead of Niall Jackson (18.03), while Dean Markillie (19.53) and Barry Head (20.05) also ran faster than before for 5k.

Kanina O'Neil (18.31) was first female home for March, with Tina Lambert clocking 25.21.

The squad was completed by Steven Robinett (19.04), Tim Brammer (19.41), Serge Lambert (21.41), Stephen Ryan (23.18) and Pat Brown (41.44).

There was very little between Roxum O'Neil (12.24) and Matthew Cumbridge (12.27) in the junior 3k race.

Meanwhile, Ryan Jarvis completed the Wear Like Wally Wander Marathon in 3:57.47 to finish in second place.

And Oliver Goodwin ran the Lucky Horseshoe Half Marathon in 2:24.54 to make it 11 so far and move him one step closer to completing his 12 halfs in 12 months challenge.