News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

March AC members produce some of their best form

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 4:00 PM August 17, 2022
March AC Barry Head Dean Markillie

March AC's Barry Head and Dean Markillie (left) ran PBs in the Grand Prix Series at Werrington - Credit: March AC

March AC members have been producing some of their best form in recent outings.

Andrew Jakeman defended his title in the Werrington edition of the Grand Prix Series, coming home in 15 minutes 39 seconds.

Luke Cumbridge was second member home in a PB of 17.14, ahead of Niall Jackson (18.03), while Dean Markillie (19.53) and Barry Head (20.05) also ran faster than before for 5k.

Kanina O'Neil (18.31) was first female home for March, with Tina Lambert clocking 25.21.

The squad was completed by Steven Robinett (19.04), Tim Brammer (19.41), Serge Lambert (21.41), Stephen Ryan (23.18) and Pat Brown (41.44).

There was very little between Roxum O'Neil (12.24) and Matthew Cumbridge (12.27) in the junior 3k race.

Meanwhile, Ryan Jarvis completed the Wear Like Wally Wander Marathon in 3:57.47 to finish in second place.

Most Read

  1. 1 Obsessive stalker jailed for posting explicit photographs of his former partner
  2. 2 'Giving a child the chance to be a child lifts my heart’ says foster carer
  3. 3 Police 'increasingly concerned' for man missing since early hours yesterday
  1. 4 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
  2. 5 Recap: Thameslink passengers urged to delay travel due to 'incidents'
  3. 6 Recap: Wire damage disrupts Hitchin and Peterborough trains
  4. 7 Man, 28, dies after truck and lorries crash on A47
  5. 8 Two combine harvesters catch fire in under 12 hours
  6. 9 Recap: Tree on the tracks disrupts London, Stansted and Cambridge trains
  7. 10 Three rail and bus strikes in London and the East this week

And Oliver Goodwin ran the Lucky Horseshoe Half Marathon in 2:24.54 to make it 11 so far and move him one step closer to completing his 12 halfs in 12 months challenge.

Athletics
March News

Don't Miss

B&M expanding its March store

Discount store expanding making it ‘bigger and better for customers’

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Buttriss of Stainless Metalcraft Chatteris

Salesman Stephen who 'has a smile every day' marks 45 years at firm

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Many British farmers have been detailing the difficulties that they are facing at the moment caused

Farming

Farmer ‘feeling low’ due to increasingly difficult working conditions

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Shelagh Robertson, 75, from Waterbeach, has been found not guilty of causing the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Driver cleared by reason of insanity over death of Louis Thorold

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon