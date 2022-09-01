No half measures for March AC's Orr at Kimbolton

March AC's Tom Orr competed at the Kimbolton Half Marathon and came home in a personal best 1:44.32.

Two other March runners were in action at the Eye Handicap 5k, where Malcolm Hunt finished in 29.19 and Pat Brown clocked 38.19 and won a prize as first member back.

March AC's Pat Brown and Malcolm Hunt with a friend at the Eye Handicap 5k - Credit: March AC

March AC were also in action at the last Peterborough Grand Prix Series event where Andrew Jakeman performed brilliantly to finish first for the third successive time.

Jakeman clocked a personal best 15.20 ahead of Luke Cumbridge, whose 16.58 was another best.

Niall Jackson (17.22) ran his best time of the year, while Kanina O'Neil led the March women home in a personal best of 18.09.

Barry Head (19.40) and Kai Stoner (22.02) also ran new bests, as Dean Markillie (19.4), Oliver Goodwin (22.27) and Pat Brown (38.09) completed the March squad.

Roxum O'Neil led the March juniors home in their 3k, clocking a personal best of 11.38 ahead of Matthew Cumbridge, whose 11.44 was also a personal best.

Kanina O'Neil continued her fine form at the Dereham 5k, where she finished as fourth female in 18.17.

Ryan Jarvis, meanwhile, completed his 36th marathon of the year in just over four hours and 40 minutes as he aims to complete 52 in the year.

And Alan Brown persevered through a gruelling 228-mile event over the course of four days, despite tough conditions and limited rest.

March AC's Alan Brown - Credit: March AC



