March AC members impress at home and abroad

Two March AC runners completed the Eye 5-mile charity event with Steve Robinett setting a personal best of 31.48.

Malcolm Hunt also completed the distance in 47.34, while Alan Brown travelled to Switzerland to take part in an Ironman, including a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run, which he finished in 14:11.24.

March AC's Alan Brown with his wife in Switzerland - Credit: March AC

Emma Tuck tackled the 78k Tryavna Ultra Marathon in Bulgaria and won her age category in 13:17.14, while David Burgess finished second in his category in the same time.

Tom Orr could not quite finish but produced a brilliant effort before dropping out at 66.7k.

Members took on the annual Whitemoor 5-miler with Andrew Jakeman first back in 27.51.

Kanina O'Neil finished as first female in 33.01 and Toni Alcaraz won her category in 34.39, as Karen Patterson (42.34) posted the best time in her group.

Luke Cumbridge starred in the 1.5-mile Darrens Dash fun run, finishing first in 7.42.

Matthew Cumbridge was next through the funnel, pipping Roxum O'Neil, as Liberty Sibthorp was first girl back and first U10 in 10.37.

Oakley continued her fine form as first 11 to 15-year-old girl in 11.25.

Mike Blackledge ran the Wissendine 6-miler in 47.56, while Andrew Larham finished the Bedford 10k in 45.10, as Geraldine (45.11) won her age category.

Ryan Jarvis finished the Zig Zag Running Shocking Shirt Shuffle marathon in 3:59.23 as he continues his bid to run 52 marathons in a year, while Oliver Goodwin completed a 50-mile run in just over 12 hours.

Members also travelled to Stamford for the Peterborough Grand Prix series and Andrew Jakeman smashed his best in 15.54, as Kanina O'Neil (18.53) led the women.

Roxum O'Neil completed the 3k race in 13.26, despite hilly and windy conditions.

Whitemoor 5: Andrew Jakeman 27:51, Glenn Watts 29:08, Niall Jackson 31:12, Luke Cumbridge 32:58, Kanina O'Neil 33:01, Steven Robinett 33:09, Tim Brammar 33:57, Toni Alcaraz 34:39, Daniel Barber 35:31, Dean Markillie 35:40, Henrik Stoner 36:21, Barry Head 36:43, Tony Brown 37:38, Megan Stacey 38:18, Serge Lambert 38:32, Paul Revell 38:32, Harvey Brown 40:04, James Arran 40:25, Hugh Harris 40:37, Phillip Beldom 41:00, Karen Patterson 42:35, Kevin Steward 43:38, Liam Roche 44:22, Daniel Cook 45:22, Joanne Edwards 48:05, Tricia Cole 48:18, Andy Cole 48:19, Megan Saunders 48:55, Matthew Baker 49:40, Wendy Harrison 50:52, Scott Bywater 51:48, Jim Reeves 53:30, Bill Swadling 53:29, Jordan Lancaster 56:39, Emily Garry 56:41, David Watts 1:03:25, Teilo Pearce 1:10:47, Pat Brown 1:21:15.

Darrens Dash: Luke Cumbridge 7:42, Matthew Cumbridge 9:02, Roxum O'Neil 9:04, Kai Stoner 9:22, Henry Godfrey 10:22, Max Revell 10:36, Liberty Sibthorp 10:37, Austin Sibthorp 10:40, Leah Barnes 10:56, Maddie Barnes 11:20, Phoenix Head 11:20, Oakley Hall 11:25, Finlay Knott 11:35, Alfie Spendelow 11:43, Leo Revell 11:43, Sasha Bland 11:46, Evelyn Dimock 11:55, Esme Thornhill 12:14, Oliver Wright 12:26, Courtney Moon 13:26, James Moon 13:33, Molly Cook 14:30, Katie Cook 14:43, Jayden Smith 15:06, Edward Wright 15:44.

Peterborough GP: Andrew Jakeman 15:54, Niall Jackson 18:20, Kanina O'Neil 18:53, Liam Lambert 19:56, Henrik Stoner 21:09, Serge Lambert 21:41, Oliver Goodwin 22:20, Kai Stoner 22:48, Stephen Ryan 24:02, Deb Watts 32:12, Dave Watts 36:02, Pat Brown 42:20.