March AC members end Frostbite League season in fine form

March AC juniors at the Frostbite League in Huntingdon - Credit: March AC

March AC's senior and junior teams completed the Frostbite League in great form at Jubilee Park in Huntingdon.

The seniors finished third in the sixth and final round to end the campaign in sixth and the juniors took seventh on the day to move up to seventh in the final standings, the best finishes for both squads since 2018-19.

Glen Watts (28.06) led the seniors in third place, as Niall Jackson (32.54) and Andy Cole (33.05) also made the top 30 and Kanina O'Neil (34.34) led the women.

March AC seniors at the Frostbite League in Huntingdon - Credit: March AC

Luke Cumbridge (8.04) was fourth for the juniors, as Archie Bullman (9.34) and Matthew Baker (9.36) also made the top 30 and Sasha Bland (11.53) led the girls.

Cumbridge completed a hilly and muddy 4k course in 16.12 at the UK Inter-Counties Championships in Loughborough a day earlier, as 45 teams competed at under-15 level, to help Cambridgeshire finish 13th.

March AC's Luke Cumbridge represented Cambridgeshire at the Inter-County Cross-Country Championships in Loughborough - Credit: March AC

Scott Bywater clocked 1:02.34 at the Burghley seven-mile road race, while Mike Blackledge ran the Oundle 20 in 2:59.05, eight minutes faster than last year.

Other results - Frostbite League, juniors: Serge Lambert 9.40; Matthew Cumbridge 10.11; Archie McClure 10.49; Kai Stoner 11.20; Luke Royston 11.52; Daniel Hammond 12.40; Layla Friars 12.51; Molly Cook 13.52; seniors: Steve Robinett 33.36; Dean Markillie 34.20; Dan Barber 34.41; Toni Alcaraz 34.48; Mick Stacey 35.35; Tim Brammer 35.47; Andrew Wool 35.59; Barry Head 36.18; Henrik Stoner 37.59; Walter Beldom 39.09; Phil Beldom 39.26; James Arran 39.41; Tom Orr 39.46; Karen Patterson 39.58; Jon Long 40.13; Kevin Steward 40.41; Tina Lambert 40.58; Steve Starr 44.11; Alan Brown 45.07; Malcolm Hunt 48.54; Sonia Witham 50.37; Debra Watts 54.03.