Round five of the Frostbite League tempts good numbers from March Athletics Club

Published: 12:18 PM March 17, 2021

James Arran and Jon Long of March Athletics Club both ran in round five of the Forstbite League. - Credit: MARCH AC

Another cold and windy weekend greeted March Athletic Club runners as they tackled round five of the Frostbite League

In total nine juniors and 24 from the senior section braved the elements and again it was the Cumbridge boys, Luke and Matthew, who dominated the juniors with Molly Cook the first girl home.

Luke managed eight minutes 33 seconds while Matthew came home in 10:49 and Cook in 12:44.

Luke Brown and Kanina O’Neil were first male and female for the club in the senior race. The pair have both ran four out of the five rounds so far with Brown the first March athlete in each race, O'Neil getting that honour twice.

Brown's time was 30:35 while O'Neil managed 33:10. Andy Cole was sandwiched between them with 31:34.

The club slipped from fifth to seventh in the team standings but are just one point behind the two teams ahead of them tied for fifth.

The sixth and final round of the League is over the weekend of April 10 and 11.