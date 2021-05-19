Monthly challenge for March Athletics Club uses two wheels as well as two legs

Published: 2:00 PM May 19, 2021

For their May club challenge March Athletic Club’s runners were taken out of their comfort zone and asked to run off the back of a cycle ride - much as they would have to do in a duathlon.

The pals with pedals challenge saw 18 runners pair up into nine teams to run a total of 20k per team.

Each runner had to take it in turns to cycle with their team mate while that person ran, with each person in the team running either a 10k or two 5k’s to reach the 20k run total.

For some it was the first time they had been on a bicycle in many years and that proved to be the most challenging part of the event.

Overall winners were Andy Cole and Toni Alcaraz, who ran their 20k in one hour 17 minutes 46 seconds.

Alcaraz had the fastest 10k time, clocking 39:32, while the quickest 5k went to Cole with 18:55.

Three runners managed a 10k PB. Barry Head, part of the second place team with Kanina O'Neill, was timed at 43:49, Joanne Anderson Wenn clocked 50:57 and Deb Watts finished in 1:00:09.

The event was the first outing and first 10k for new member Jodie Mottram who ran with dad Jason.