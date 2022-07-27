March AC's marathon man Jarvis completes number 34

March AC's Ryan Jarvis completed his 34th marathon of the year at the Saturn Running event in 4:19.50 for third in his age group.

Sonia Witham, Phil Beldom and Mick Stacey completed the 50k Summer Poppyline Walk in nine hours and 48 minutes, while Andrew Jakeman finished third in his category and 12th overall at the English Triathlon Championships in 1:02.48.

Mike Blackledge travelled to Rockingham Castle to defend his title for most 5k laps run in six hours by pairs, winning the category with a friend after enduring six laps.

March AC's Mike Blackledge celebrates - Credit: March AC

And the latest Peterborough Grand Prix Series 5k event in Ferry Meadows included many March AC members, with Jakeman winning in 15.24.

Luke Cumbridge (17.33) was just ahead of Niall Jackson (17.40) as Kanina O'Neil (18.29) led the March AC women.

March AC members at the Peterborough Grand Prix Series - Credit: March AC

Roxum O'Neil finished the 3k junior race in 12.00, with Matthew Cumbridge (12.19) close behind.

Others: Steven Robinett 19.19, Dean Markillie 20.01, Barry Head 20.20, Serge Lambert 21.35, Stephen Ryan 22.58, Kai Stoner 23.17, Tina Lambert 23.48, Pat Brown N/A.