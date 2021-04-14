Final round in the Frostbite League produces strong runs for March Athletics Club

Published: 12:54 PM April 14, 2021

March Athletics Club athletes produce strong runs at the final round of the Frostbite League. - Credit: MARCH AC

March Athletics Club brought the curtain down on the Frostbite League with the sixth and final round.

In keeping with the event's name and previous rounds, the weather was on the far end of chilly but 31 seniors and 10 juniors still took part.

The first senior March runner home was once again Luke Brown, this time clocking 28 minutes 13 seconds, and the first lady was Toni Alcaraz, who finished third overall in the women's event with 34:00 exactly.

There were also two debutants for the club, Sonia Witham and Kay Dedman, and both put in strong runs.

For the juniors, once again the Cumbridge boys came in first and second, Luke ahead of Matthew, with Molly Cook first girl home.

March were sitting seventh in the league out of the 16 teams before the race, comfortably ahead of their 12th-placed finish in last year's event.

The new league season will begin in October when March hope they will be back running in actual surroundings rather than virtual ones.