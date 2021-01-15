March Athletics Club enjoy apt weather in Frostbite League

Published: 6:15 AM January 15, 2021

Mark Salmons and Dan Barber were two from March Athletics Club to run round three of the Virtual Frostbite League. - Credit: MARCH AC

The weather was rather apt for March Athletics Club runners competing in round three of the Virtual Frostbite League - with ice and fog as well as the frost on the ground.

This round is normally hosted by the club from its Elm Road clubhouse so there was a special feel for runners from the home club.

In the end, 38 runners hit the pavements for a proper Frostbite run.

Two runners achieved personal bests on their five-mile runs.

Barry Head clocked an impressive 34 minutes 39 seconds while Deb Watts was in fine form to record 47:26.

Barry Head of March Athletics Club. - Credit: MARCH AC

The first March AC runner home was also the first man overall, Luke Brown showing no sign of a recent illness as he finished in 28:14.

The first lady home and fourth overall was Toni Alcaraz in 32:19, another impressive time given the early morning icy conditions.

Seven juniors also took part in the Junior Frostbite, running 1.5 miles. Once again Luke and Matthew Cumbridge led the way in first and second places for the club with Leah Barnes the first girl home.

Other juniors to compete were Serge Lambert, Maisie Whittlesey, Molly Cook and Daniel Hammond.

Ahead of this race, March AC lay in fifth place overall in the league, and had finished fourth in round two.

The next race is over the weekend of February 13 and 14.

The weekend also saw veteran March AC runner Lavinia Seward receive her Race at Your Pace running medal for clocking up an impressive 1,008.43 miles in 2020.

Lavinia Seward of March Athletics Club. - Credit: MARCH AC

She mainly completed the miles on her treadmill as she has been isolating since March.

Seward didn't start running until she was 62 and in her 17 years of running she has so far completed nine full marathons, including The Great Wall of China marathon, lots of halves & 10k races, with many age group wins for the club.

A spokeswoman for March AC said: "She is an inspiration and her family and the club are very proud of her achievements."

Wendy Harrison of March Athletics Club. - Credit: MARCH AC

James Arran of March Athletics Club. - Credit: MARCH AC

Dean Markillie of March Athletics Club. - Credit: MARCH AC

Niall Jackson of March Athletics Club. - Credit: MARCH AC



