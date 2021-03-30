Turkey for Easter? Virtually anyway for March Athletics Club

Published: 4:23 PM March 30, 2021

Adapted but actual races are rapidly coming back after the government's restrictions were eased and it brings to an end March Athletics Club's virtual challenge.

Runners from the club were asked to see how far their cumulative miles would take them away from the town.

Tim Brammar of March Athletics Club. - Credit: MARCH ATHLETICS CLUB

Over a two-week period, members were allowed to submit one running activity per day. Even those on the injured list could submit a walk to add to the group.

In total 31 athletes too part with some seeing the virtual event as a way of building back up fitness levels.

Andrew Larham of March Athletics Club. - Credit: MARCH ATHLETICS CLUB

The end result was the club clocked up over 2,200 miles, the equivalent of finishing the challenge in the harbour city of Antaya on the southern coast of Turkey.

The overall winner was Dean Markillie, who clocked up a phenomenal 143.88 miles in 14 days.

Winner of the most miles in one activity was Geraldine Larham with her 22 mile run on March 21 and she was also the first place female entrant.

Andy Cole of March Athletics Club. - Credit: MARCH ATHLETICS CLUB

Three other runners also managed a 20-mile run on one of the days. They were Niall Jackson, Andy Cole and Mike Blackledge.