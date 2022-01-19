News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Bears ease to friendly triumph ahead of league return

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:23 PM January 19, 2022
March Bears Rugby Club vs Ely Tigers Development

March Bears reigned supreme in a friendly with Peterborough 2nds ahead of their return to Eastern Counties League action. - Credit: March Bears Rugby Club

March Bears prepared for their return to league action in fine fettle with a comfortable friendly victory. 

The home side were without some of their regular stars in the 36-17 triumph over Peterborough 2nds on Saturday, but they seemed unaffected. 

Bears captain Ben Brooke opened the scoring, but the visitors hit back to go 7-5 in front at Elm Road. 

Sam Bunting crashed over for a second March try, before Sam Howatt ended a slick passing move to cross on 36 minutes. 

Peterborough started the second half strongly and scored following a short penalty. 

Sam Armstrong then scored, while winger Ciaran Brown dashed in to try and extend March’s lead 11 minutes from time. 

Bears compounded their victory with Harvey Cross’ unconverted try, before Peterborough grabbed a consolation with a well-taken individual try. 

March return to Eastern Counties Division Two West action at Saffron Walden 2nds on January 29. 

Rugby Union
March News

