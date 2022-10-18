March Bears in action away at Bury St Edmunds III. - Credit: March Bears

Unbeaten March Bears came away with a well-earned draw after facing their toughest opposition to date.

The Fenland outfit fought from behind to pick up a 22-22 stalemate with Bury St Edmunds III in Eastern Counties League Division One West on October 15.

Bury took the lead after six minutes after handling errors cost March dearly, before the hosts extended the scoreline to 12-0 eight minutes later.

Ben Pyle rekindled hope for the Bears after impressive movement and run, but six minutes later, some poor tackling allowed Bury to make it 19-5.

March Bears in action away at Bury St Edmunds III. - Credit: March Bears

March hit back once more, Sam Chapman crossing over on 25 minutes before Sam Armstrong was taken to hospital after a serious neck injury.

The game was stopped for 30 minutes, when it was agreed the players would return for the second half.

It took 18 minutes after the restart for March to score through Lee Kupyn, converted by Sam Howatt to claw back the score to 19-17.

March Bears in action away at Bury St Edmunds III. - Credit: March Bears

March Bears in action away at Bury St Edmunds III. - Credit: March Bears

Billy Dean then scored a well-taken try to give March the lead for the first time.

The Bears withstood the pressure from a determined Bury forward line, but the hosts snatched a draw after an offside decision near the posts was given in their favour.

March, who remain top of the league, host Cantabrigian II at Elm Road on October 22.