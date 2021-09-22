News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Depleted Bears fight back to earn friendly victory

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:30 PM September 22, 2021   
March Bears vs Thorney SEP 2021

March Bears in action against Thorney ahead of the new league season. - Credit: March Bears Rugby Club

A depleted squad failed to dampen March Bears after they cruised to weekend victory. 

Opponents Thorney scored three tries to go 19-0 up on Saturday, before March, who were missing nine regular players, replied with a try of their own. 

But first-half dominance paid for as the visitors clawed back to 19-10 having been unfazed from an earlier mistake near the posts. 

That momentum continued into the second half as two tries made it 22-19 in favour of the Bears, before the hosts replied once more to retake the lead. 

March Bears vs Thorney SEP 2021

March Bears in action against Thorney ahead of the new league season. - Credit: March Bears Rugby Club

However, four more tries in the space of 20 minutes proved pivotal to help put March into the ascendancy towards a 44-26 victory. 

It was a team mixed with experience with youth which triumphed, despite recording a 25 per cent conversion rate during the match. 

March Bears vs Thorney SEP 2021

March Bears in action against Thorney ahead of the new league season. - Credit: March Bears Rugby Club

March begin their Eastern Counties Division Two West campaign against St Neots 2nds at Elm Road on Saturday, October 2, 3pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mobile upgrade work may cause TV interference
  2. 2 MP the “most handsome and kindest member of the government’ 
  3. 3 ‘Enough is enough’ says MP at the scene of drink drive crash 
  1. 4 Turners ‘massively impacted’ and Knowles up pay to hire HGV drivers  
  2. 5 Watch the moment E-scooter rider, 16, narrowly misses crashing into bus 
  3. 6 Rob's 'walk of thanks' for Magpas Air Ambulance
  4. 7 'No excuse' not to publish costs says funeral director
  5. 8 Villagers team up to honour 'a real character'
  6. 9 Covid-19 job loss prompts Martin to launch out on his own
  7. 10 Hunt is on to find stags that escaped from farm
Rugby
March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bob Beeby in March ran his own garage in Gold Street

Obituary

Family remembers 'cheeky, friendly and well-liked' mechanic

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Brian Claassen of Manea has been jailed for sexually assaulting a four year old girl and possessing

Peterborough Crown Court

‘High risk’ paedophile had indecent images of children on his phone  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
iMet opening

Exclusive

Lack of public transport blamed for collapse of £10.5m training centre

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Proposals for five luxury homes in Manea which planners are recommending for refusal

Fenland District Council

It's a family affair as planners consider five luxury homes

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon