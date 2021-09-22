Published: 2:30 PM September 22, 2021

March Bears in action against Thorney ahead of the new league season. - Credit: March Bears Rugby Club

A depleted squad failed to dampen March Bears after they cruised to weekend victory.

Opponents Thorney scored three tries to go 19-0 up on Saturday, before March, who were missing nine regular players, replied with a try of their own.

But first-half dominance paid for as the visitors clawed back to 19-10 having been unfazed from an earlier mistake near the posts.

That momentum continued into the second half as two tries made it 22-19 in favour of the Bears, before the hosts replied once more to retake the lead.

However, four more tries in the space of 20 minutes proved pivotal to help put March into the ascendancy towards a 44-26 victory.

It was a team mixed with experience with youth which triumphed, despite recording a 25 per cent conversion rate during the match.

March begin their Eastern Counties Division Two West campaign against St Neots 2nds at Elm Road on Saturday, October 2, 3pm.