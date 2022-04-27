News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Promoted March Bears beat Beccles in friendly finale

Lee Power

Published: 3:03 PM April 27, 2022
March Bears celebrate their promotion-winning season

March Bears ended their promotion-winning season with a 21-15 friendly win over Beccles.

Having secured their place in Eastern Counties League One West for 2022-23, March combined with their Norfolk rivals to produce an entertaining contest.

And the young March squad celebrated their success with sponsors Savage Haulage Ltd, Evolve, Bretts Transport, Neil Cawthorn Accident Repair, Knowles Transport and EKML Ltd.

March Bears face the camera with their sponsors from the 2021-22 season

Club chairman Edwin Fey said: "Thank you to every one of you who have played, coached, supported or worked to make it a fabulous club to be a part of.

"We have ended the season on a high. As for next season, bring it on!"

March: Dan Harris, George Howat, Aaron Boxall, Jonathan Larham, Lee Kupyn, Billy Dean, Sam Bunting, Ben Pyle, Adam Munro, Ben Brooke, Ciaran Brown, Sam Chapman, Sam Howat, Callum Campbell, Ollie Mann. Replacements: Devan Bates, Harvey Cross, Dan Ryan, Adrian Beeby, Todd Chapman, Liam Warrener, Jack Linard.

