News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

March Bears battle to low-scoring draw against Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 12:05 PM March 8, 2022
March Bears ahead of their match with Norwich

March Bears ahead of their match with Norwich - Credit: March RFC

March Bears battled to a low-scoring 7-7 draw with Norwich seconds in dreadful conditions on Saturday.

The two sides had to contend with strong crosswinds, but proved well matched outfits with many of the younger March players rising to the occasion.

Norwich opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a converted try, scored by one of their speedy backs after some poor tackling by March following a scrum.

But that would turn out to be the only time the March defence would be breached and the scoreline remained unchanged at half-time, with March losing three players to injuries.

Having introduced more youngsters, March began the second half well and were back on level terms within three minutes of the restart thanks to a very good converted try from Sam Chapman.

Defences dominated for the rest of the match, as both sides looked for a decisive score, to ensure honours finished even.


March News

Don't Miss

Four Cambridgeshire addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in February.

Four streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Greggs is officially opening inside Chatteris petrol station Applegreen tomorrow (Friday March 4). 

Cambs Live News

Greggs announce official opening date for new Chatteris store near A141

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Main image: Police cars on Oak Tree Close, March; Insets: Wendy, 70 and John Cole, 36

Cambs Live News

Cambs man stabbed mum, 70, to death after struggling to care for her

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The B1101 Station Road in March will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between March 4- March 6. 

Cambs Live News

B1101 Station Road in March set for weekend three-night closure

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon