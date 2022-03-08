March Bears battle to low-scoring draw against Norwich

March Bears battled to a low-scoring 7-7 draw with Norwich seconds in dreadful conditions on Saturday.

The two sides had to contend with strong crosswinds, but proved well matched outfits with many of the younger March players rising to the occasion.

Norwich opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a converted try, scored by one of their speedy backs after some poor tackling by March following a scrum.

But that would turn out to be the only time the March defence would be breached and the scoreline remained unchanged at half-time, with March losing three players to injuries.

Having introduced more youngsters, March began the second half well and were back on level terms within three minutes of the restart thanks to a very good converted try from Sam Chapman.

Defences dominated for the rest of the match, as both sides looked for a decisive score, to ensure honours finished even.



