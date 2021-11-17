Bears triumph over Tigers in entertaining local derby
- Credit: March Bears Rugby Club
March Bears put in a performance to be proud of as they prevailed over local rivals in Eastern Counties Division Two West.
After Ely Tigers' Development side suffered an injury setback inside five minutes, March capitalised when Adam Munro crossed to take a 7-0 lead at Elm Road.
Lee Kupyn was soon sin-binned for a high tackle, but this didn’t faze the Bears as Dan Ryan’s diagonal cross-field run ended with a try.
Kupyn then made amends with a try of his own, and was close to scoring again soon before half-time.
Ely replied with a 47th-minute try, before Scott Conway showed individual skill and power to extend March’s lead to 24-5.
Munro pounced on a kick seven minutes later to cross over, with the try converted.
Ely did salvage a consolation when they were awarded a penalty try underneath the posts when March were adjudged to have twice deliberately taken the scrum down near their own line.
But that could not stop the Bears from recording a 31-12 victory.