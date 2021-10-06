Published: 5:35 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 5:37 PM October 6, 2021

March Bears ahead of their Eastern Counties League Division Two West opener with St Neots 2nds. - Credit: March Bears Rugby Club

March Bears kicked off their Eastern Counties Division Two West season with a hard-fought 17-7 win on Saturday.

Bears fielded a strong squad for the visit of St Neots 2nds to Elm Road, and the hosts’ expansive game was hampered by poor weather in the first half.

But after opening the scoring after a run-in from 60 metres, March then continued to dominate the scrum.

It was St Neots, though, who levelled on 37 minutes after being awarded a five-metre penalty which they scored, before converting afterwards.

March drove the opposition further down the pitch and one of these mauls was pulled down illegally by St Neots.

This was pounced upon by the Bears, who after scoring the resulting penalty, went on to control proceedings.

The match ball was presented by main shirt sponsor John Savage of Savage Haulage Ltd and the club would like to thank supporters who turned out to watch.

March visit Wisbech 2nds in a league clash on October 16, 3pm.