Interview

Published: 3:19 PM February 24, 2021 Updated: 3:25 PM February 24, 2021

March Town boss Arran Duke believes his team should start afresh in August and is confident he can help lead another promotion push next time round. - Credit: Ian Carter

March Town boss Arran Duke has full confidence that his team can mount another promotion push next season if the current campaign is declared null and void.

The FA announced on February 22 that the 2020-21 grassroots football season will be extended until the end of June following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s update on easing lockdown.

But Duke is frustrated over the lack of clarity from the FA after it said the season at steps three to six has not yet been extended as a decision on whether to resume or end the campaign has not been decided.

“No one really knows what’s going to happen and I’d have thought we’d have learnt from last year’s scenario and got a plan in place before we got to this stage,” Duke said.

“Is playing each other in the league once an option? Probably not because it’s an unfair reflection of the season. It’s not how it should ever be judged.

“I’d rather be playing a normal season in August than playing bits and pieces here and there.

“Nobody’s making decisions quick enough or at the right time.”

If the season does finish early again, it would be another blow to March who were on course to achieve promotion and were in two cup finals during the 2019-20 term.

Duke said with the vaccination rollout gathering pace, he would prefer to start afresh in the summer and no competitive action between now and August is “a very long time to be waiting”.

As it stands, the grassroots game will return on March 29 but it is unclear whether the season at steps three to six of the non-league pyramid, which includes March Town, will resume. - Credit: Ian Carter

It is not known when a further update on the current non-league season will be given, but the uncertainty keeps piling on top of the anger Duke and his team already feel.

“It’s the most frustrating period of football we’ve had because we’ve put a lot of time, effort in and getting no reward for it,” he said.

“From a club perspective, we’d love to carry on where we’d left off because we’ve done really well this season and we look like we’re going to achieve our end goal.

“If we have to go again, I’d be confident at the end of next season whenever that will be, we’ll be there or thereabouts again.

“It’s certainly frustrating and at the moment, it will continue to be frustrating until we have some answers.”