March Town first-team captain Andy Wright is confident his players can build on the success of last season as he eyes another impressive campaign in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

Wright’s men will hope to retain their top four status in Whitings & Partners Division One, starting with their season opener at Cambridge Granta 2nds this Saturday (July 18).

It’s the first time March have played a competitive fixture since the coronavirus pandemic, where fewer teams will occupy the county’s top-flight, where matches will be played using a 40-over format while adhering to government and ECB guidelines.

“We’ve been lucky because throughout this, we’ve had the ground staff keeping the ground in good condition, so we’ll be ready for the start,” Wright said.

“We’ve had net practice as well, so I’m pleased with how the preparation is going.

“With the coronavirus, it hasn’t helped, but with the little season we have, I feel confident we’ll do well in the games we play because we haven’t lost any players.”

All eight teams in March’s league will play each other once, and there will also be a play-off system between the final top four sides to decide who will be crowned champions.

Recreational cricket was given the go-ahead by the government to restart from Saturday, July 11, with guidelines such as taking hygiene breaks after every six overs and minimising handling of the ball coming into force.

Wright, who replaced Tyler Phillips as first-team captain for this season, has lost overseas talent Saranga Rajaguru, but despite that, he thinks this will not stop the local lads from challenging for honours.

“Saranga will be a massive loss to us because he was a great player over the last year, but we’ve got most of our strength available,” Wright said.

“We haven’t got a full season and I would have liked to kick on from last year, but this will prepare us for next year.

“There will still be tough teams in the league. You can win and lose against anyone in our league.

“I’m confident with the squad that we have, we’ll do well.”

March 2nds begin their Cambs Senior League Group A campaign at Needingworth 1sts on Saturday, August 1, while the Sunday XI head to Uffington 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League on Sunday, July 26.

