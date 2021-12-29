Captain, vice-captain and other roles are just some of the positions available ahead of March Town Cricket Club’s annual general meeting.

The meeting will take place at the club pavilion on Burrowmoor Road, March at 7.45pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Club secretary Les Mills said: “All nominations for the positions of captain, vice-captain of the various teams and committee members are to be entered on the AGM notice in the clubhouse.

“Proposer and seconders must be paid up members of the cricket section and sign where showed.”

Mr Mills added: “Any other business to be submitted in writing to: lesm841@aol.com by Tuesday, January 11, 2022.”

Junior cricket coaching will take place in the New Year at the Neale Wade Academy sports hall on Friday, January 14.

Bookings for five sessions can be made through junior section secretary Mark Deas by emailing: mdeas196@outlook.com.

Last year, the March Town CC AGM was held on Zoom due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions at the time.