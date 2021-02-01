Published: 2:58 PM February 1, 2021

Andy Wright (left), captain of March Town CC's first-team with Les Mills, president and honorary secretary at March Town CC at last year's AGM. - Credit: March Town Cricket Club

March Town Cricket Club are encouraging residents to share their views at the club’s annual general meeting (AGM).

The meeting will be hosted in a different way this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but they are still keen to hear how the club can move forward.

Les Mills, president and honorary secretary of March Town Cricket Club, said: “Any business for the meeting should be submitted to me at least 14 days prior to the meeting.

“Due to the current government lockdown regulations, the AGM will not be held in the pavilion, but will be an online Zoom meeting.”

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 23 at 7.45pm. Any member wishing to join must email Les Mills at lesm841@aol.com to obtain access details.

Last season, club captain Andy Wright led March’s first-team to a seventh-placed finish in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.