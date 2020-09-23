Advanced search

March Town end disappointing Rutland League campaign on positive note with dramatic victory

March Town ended their Rutland League season with victory at Burghley Park 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town ended a disappointing Rutland League campaign with a dramatic victory on Sunday.

Despite losing five wickets for 69 runs, a 64-run partnership between Curtis Oldroyd and man of the match Jacob Gray guided March to 205-7 off 40 overs against Burghley Park 1sts in Division One.

In reply, Charlie Esson’s 104 kept the hosts up with the run rate, before being caught by Shae Pooley which led to a collapse from 171-5 to 192 all out with eight balls remaining.

Gray, who knocked an unbeaten 55, also impressed with the ball as he notched figures of 4-24, and Manuj Patel recorded 4-48.

MORE: March Town can reflect on good season even if play-off aims are missed, says captain

There were also wickets for Pooley (1-31) and Sam Mason (1-29).

Previously, March were beaten by 108 runs by Wisbech 1sts in a Rutland League derby at The Avenue, Callum Young claiming three wickets for the hosts while Lewis Welcher top scored with 31 runs.

