News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

March Golf Club announces club championship winners

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 10:04 AM June 22, 2022
Lewis Hearn being awarded his trophy by Cpt James Campbell

Lewis Hearn being awarded his trophy by Cpt James Campbell - Credit: March Golf Club

March Golf Club held a club championship over the weekend on June 11 and 12. 

On Saturday, 72 contestants joined the competition trying to achieve a place in the final the next day. 

The first competition for Scratch medal was won by Lewis Hearn, fellow competitors Mike Jackman and Max Flintoft came in second and third place respectively. 

Gary Brinn came first in the second part of the competition, the Handicap championship.

Cpt James Campbell awarding Gary Brinn his trophy for winning the Handicap Championship

Cpt James Campbell awarding Gary Brinn his trophy for winning the Handicap Championship - Credit: March Golf Club

Second and third place were taken up by Nick Carter and Derek Wisbey. 

The cups were presented by the club’s captain, James Campbell. 

James said: “This is a prestigious championship to win and the players should be proud of their achievement. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Recap: Air ambulance attends A47 crash near Wisbech
  2. 2 Fugitive found at A1(M) hotel six months after being sentenced to jail
  3. 3 ‘With a heavy heart’ Chris Newman to shut Homme Nouveau
  1. 4 Police issue 12 burglary charges after dog breeding 'factory' break-in
  2. 5 Driver who died in A47 crash was a 'beautiful person inside and out'
  3. 6 Woman in her 80s victim of 'attempted distraction theft' in Yaxley
  4. 7 7 curious places to visit in Cambridgeshire
  5. 8 Multiple crews tackle house blaze in the Fens
  6. 9 Insurers to pay for £725,000 house replacement
  7. 10 Duo barred from all shops in Cambridgeshire when in each other's company

“It was hard going playing in the high winds on Saturday, but the course is in fantastic condition, thanks to Blue Revell, his green keeping team the volunteers, everyone had a great weekend”. 

March News

Don't Miss

An RMT union strike - set to be the largest strike since 1989 - could lead to disruption on rail lines throughout Cambs

Cambs Live News

Cambridgeshire: Some rail lines to shut completely during June 2022 strike

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A47, with fields and trees.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

One dead and four seriously injured following A47 crash

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A caravan stuck under a bridge.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Caravan stuck under bridge in Stonea

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Alan Desmond from Chatteris (inset) was caught dealing spice and cocaine throughout the Huntingdon and Warboys areas

Cambridge Crown Court

Jail for prolific Chatteris drug dealer who sold spice throughout Cambs

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon