March Golf Club announces club championship winners
- Credit: March Golf Club
March Golf Club held a club championship over the weekend on June 11 and 12.
On Saturday, 72 contestants joined the competition trying to achieve a place in the final the next day.
The first competition for Scratch medal was won by Lewis Hearn, fellow competitors Mike Jackman and Max Flintoft came in second and third place respectively.
Gary Brinn came first in the second part of the competition, the Handicap championship.
Second and third place were taken up by Nick Carter and Derek Wisbey.
The cups were presented by the club’s captain, James Campbell.
James said: “This is a prestigious championship to win and the players should be proud of their achievement.
“It was hard going playing in the high winds on Saturday, but the course is in fantastic condition, thanks to Blue Revell, his green keeping team the volunteers, everyone had a great weekend”.