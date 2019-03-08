GOLF: Gog Magog Golf Club v March Golf Club at CAGU Interclub Greensomes League

After a creditable draw in our first Greensomes League match against St Ives Golf Club, the team from March Golf Club were brought back down to earth with a four matches to nil defeat against a strong team from Gog Magog Golf Club.

Home advantage was clearly a significant factor in the result. Last year, when the same two sides met in a CAGU Knockout match at home, March emerged as victors on the day.

The match at Gog Magog clearly proved more challenging, and although the end result was disappointing, all the matches were reasonably close, with two of the four matches being decided by only one hole.

Alan Jones, club captain, thanked both teams afterwards for a competitive match played in good spirit.

He also thanked the members of the March team (Malcolm George and Chris Elliott, Alan Jones and vice-captain Rob Henshaw, Simon Moore and Brian Newstead, Derek Wisbey and Andy Lilley) for turning out to represent the club.

The return match against Gog Magog is on Sunday, May 26 and March Golf Club will be looking for an early opportunity to show that home advantage can count in our favour!

The Ladies played in their first round of The Jean Wilkinson County match as Ely City on Tuesday, April 16. It was a great day but unfortunately March ladies did not really get into the game and Ely City won. We look forward to the return leg next month at March Golf Club.

The Seniors played a friendly match against Thorney Lakes at Thorney on Thursday, April 18. It was a nice hot day, and six pairs took part in what was a good spirited match and was hard fought and ended up as a good 3 all draw. Thorney Lakes hospitality was well received with a full carvery meal after the match.

The Ladies April medal was played on Thursday, April 18. Fifteen ladies took part and the winner was Ros Humphrey who had 4 pars with nett 75 beating in second place Jo Rowlett by 1 shot nett 76 and in third place was Pam Hawes with nett 79.

The men played a stableford competition on Easter Sunday. Thomas Sharpe was the winner with 39 points beating Lewis Hearn in second place with 36 points who beat Paul Turner in third place also with 36 points.

A Texas Scramble was played on Easter Monday, April 22. The winners were:

1st - Lewis Hearn, James Campbell, Andy Lilley & Tom Sharpe with a nett score of 56.2

2nd - Ashley Miles, Lewis Millar, Christopher Young & Simon Adams with a nett score of 58.4 and 3rd - Mick Russell, Chris Elliott, John Farnsworth & Sandra Russell with a nett score of 61.2

Ladies Addie Sole Rosebowl was played in great conditions on April 23. The winner was Michal Simpson going out in 53 and coming back in 52 with 2 pars with a nett 73 beating Carole Wood by 1 shot in second place with nett 74 who beat Ros Humphrey on count back also with nett 74.

The seniors played their Seniors Trophy Qualifier competition on Wednesday April 24. 27 took part and the first 16 take part in a knock out competition where the winner plays against the person in 16th place, the 2nd plays the 15th player and so on. The winner today was Derek Wisbey with a nett 70 followed by Alan Moody with a nett 71 and Alan Hall in 3rd place with nett 73.

The ladies played a friendly match against Ryston Park on Thursday April 25. Four pairs took part. The day turned out better weather wise than was first forecast and sunshine shone on us all after a few spots of rain. Emma Norman (Lady Vice Captain) was captain of the day and it was a nice friendly match ending with a draw and a good meal in the clubhouse afterwards.

The Seniors played the Stableford Qualifier on Friday, April 26. The winner was Danny Daniel with 6 pars beating Fred Gordon for a card play off with 36 points. In third place was Paul Wood with 33 points.

The Huit Shield (round 1) was played on Saturday, April 27. The winner Jonathon Vawser who went out with 51 and back in with 47 with 3 pars with nett 75 beating Brian Newstead into second place with nett 77 who beat Andy Lilley on count back with nett 77.

The Ladies played the first round of the Grace Norman Competition drawn against Saffron Walden at home. The weather forecast was not looking great but it turned into a very nice afternoon. A few showers but nothing major.

We had 3 pairs (Sandra Russell, Lady Captain and Jean Alterton, Emma Norman Lady Vice Captain, Gail Arnold & Penny Gilbert and Fiona Wood). The games were very well matched and we were delighted to win 2 1/2 games to a 1/2. We now look forward to the next round which we believe is Lakeside Lodge away. I, Lady Captain would like to thank my team so much for a great win.