Tight contest for golf club members

Emma presenting the March Golf Club competition winners with their prizes. Archant

March Golf Club competition results

March Golf Club held its inaugural intermediate cup competition on September 20 for the up to 40 years old membership categories.

In a very tight contest only one point separated the top four, but taking the honours was Tom Sharp with 36 points (playing off 12 handicap).

Second place was Ashley Miles with 35 points (26 handicap), third place Anton Kaval 35 points (11 handicap) and fourth place Nathan Brennan 35 points (35 handicap).

Earlier in the month the club’s annual barbeque cup took place, sadly without the usual evening festivities.

Winner with a fantastic 42 points (playing off 17 handicap) was Gary Wiggins. {Gary is an habitual winner of this trophy, and once famously collected it with only a towel to preserve his modesty}.

The next three players all finished level on 38 points, so the placings were again decided on countback: Jack Barlow (28 handicap) took second place, Sam Embleton (21 handicap) was third, and Mick Russell (15 handicap) was third.

On September 15, Emma Norman held her ladies captains day and what a wonderful day it was. Twenty-eight ladies played in a shotgun start individual stableford competition.

The results were as follows:

1st: Shona Kent with 35 points

2nd: Sandra Russell with 33 points

3rd: Emma Smith with 32 points

The past captains trophy was also won by Shona Kent.

Nearest the pin on 2nd/11th: Carolyn Morton

Nearest the pin on 6th/15th: Jo Rowlett

Nearest the line on 8th/17th: Pam Wallis

Captain Emma said: “I was overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the lady members and almost £400 was raised for my charity, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.”