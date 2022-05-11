March Golf Club see pair progress in Daily Mail Foursomes

March golfers Emma Athow and Gail Arnold were celebrating after booking their place in the next round of the Daily Mail Foursomes.

They took on Anne Edwards and Jennie Wood at Thorney Lakes and expected a tough challenge as they gave their opponents a 17-shot advantage.

But they combined well to win by two holes, with Athow explaining: "We knew we had to be focused as they had the home advantage andshots, but we played well and never got ourselves into any trouble."

Arnold added: "We won by two holes with one to play, which was a great result under the circumstances."

The draw for the next round will take place at the end of May.

A March Golf Club spokesperson said: "Gail and Emma are really inspiration players at March Golf Club and keen to support less experienced players to reach their potential."

March Golf Club's women's section is keen to help and encourage women in golf. Contact the club secretary for more information.