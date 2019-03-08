Advanced search

GOLF: March Golf Club captain given fitting send-off at presentation night

PUBLISHED: 11:32 12 November 2019

March Golf Club held their ladies’ team presentation night this week to cap off a successful season. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB

March Golf Club held their ladies' team presentation night this week to cap off a successful season. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB

It was prizes galore for the March Golf Club ladies team at their presentation night this week.

Several trophies were awarded on Wednesday after a successful campaign for the team, including impressive results at the Members and Friends Day and the Sunday Medal tournament held in June and July respectively.

Vice captain Emma Norman claimed the Phyl Potter Championship, along with a host of other successes.

Captain Sandra Russell held the team's annual AGM on the same day and thanked all members for their support throughout the year.

Russell also announced that £1,530 was raised for her chosen charity, The Lullaby Trust, before handing over the captaincy to Norman for the 2020 season.

The Lullaby Trust was set up in 1971 and provides emotional support for bereaved families, while offering advice on safer baby sleep and raising awareness of sudden infant death.

To find out more information on the club and how to join, visit http://www.marchgolfclub.co.uk/.

