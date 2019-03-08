March Golf Club enjoy successful few days

March Golf Club experienced a successful few days recently. Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL Archant

It has been a successful few days for March Golf Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Club president, Richard Cannell (centre), presenting the President's Putter competition awards to Lewis Hearn (left) and Emma Norman (right). Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL Club president, Richard Cannell (centre), presenting the President's Putter competition awards to Lewis Hearn (left) and Emma Norman (right). Picture: SANDRA RUSSELL

The club held its first open day on June 22, and luckily, the weather was fine, which allowed the outdoor activities to take place as planned.

Visitors enjoyed a free golf lesson and use of the driving range, an opportunity to use the three-hole pitch and putt course, a putting competition and free food.

There was also an opportunity to look round the clubhouse, which is a popular local venue for social and other events.

The club would like to thank professional Alex Oldham for donating his time and the large number of volunteer members who gave up their time to help organise and run the event.

Georgie Millett claimed her first win at the club in the nine-hole stableford competition on June 27, picking up 15 points.

Di Lefevre came second with 14 points, followed by Pam Wallis in third with 13 points.

25 pairs took part in The Joint Captains Charity & McCormick Shield on June 29 on a beautiful summer's day.

The pairing of A. Parsonage & T. Cracknell came out on top with a stunning 45 points, closely followed by B. Cracknell & D. Gaughran with 42 points and P. Jones & D. Rowlett, also with 42 points.

Ten pairs took part in the Presidents Putter competition played on June 30 in glorious conditions.

The competition, which dates back over 30 years, saw Lewis Hearn and Emma Norman (Ladies Vice Captain) win with a total of 37 points.

Club president, Richard Cannell and his wife Lynn attended a meal with all the players afterwards where Richard presented the putter to the winners.

The Club also offers Academy (for junior and lady golfers) and Experience (practice ground) membership.

For more information, visit www.marchgolfclub.co.uk/ or call club secretary Michal on 01354 652364.

March Golf Club will be hoping to repeat the open day next summer, so if you are a potential golfer and would like the chance to give the game a try, head to the club's website for details.

You may also want to watch: