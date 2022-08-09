News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
March Golf Club ladies duo's commemorating Sarah Oldham

Harry Goodman

Published: 3:48 PM August 9, 2022
Ladies captain, Margaret Butt, and winners Jean McAuliffe and Emma Athow

Ladies captain, Margaret Butt, and winners Jean McAuliffe and Emma Athow - Credit: March Golf Club

Duo Emma Athow and Jean McAuliffe reigned supreme as March Golf Club paid tribute to a "much-missed friend".

The pair won the Sarah Oldham Salvers competition with a Stableford score of 41 in the ladies' section.

Another highlight of the competition was Jean Alberton scoring a hole in one on the sixth hole.

Margaret Butt, ladies' captain, said: “This is a lovely friendly competition. 

"It gives us an opportunity to come together and to think about our much-missed friend.” 

The popular competition is held in memory of Sarah, who was well-respected amongst many in and around the club.

Sarah was struck by lightning in 2017 while in Turkey, she was on holiday with her husband playing golf when a storm came on and she was suddenly struck while attempting to take cover from the bad weather.

March Golf Club decided to begin holding competitions in honour of Sarah.

person
