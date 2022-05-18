March Golf Club ladies welcome guests to introductory session

March Golf Club ladies section organised a fun “introduction to golf” event on Saturday, May 14.

Ladies invited friends and family to try their hand at golf, giving them an opportunity to play a few holes with current members.

The event, which was supported by March Golf Club and England Golf, through their 'Women on Par' initiative - encouraging more women to play golf, was a great success.

Fifteen visitors played golf and then relaxed in the sunshine with a drink on the patio.

Vice captain Gail Johnson said: "It was great to see so many members and visitors at the club, playing a few holes of golf and relaxing on the patio, giving everyone a chance to experience playing golf at March.”

The club plans to run a similar event in July, if you are interested in finding out more about playing golf at March, please contact Emma or Michal at secretary@marchgolfclub.co.uk.