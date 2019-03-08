Match Report - March Golf Club v Old Nene Golf Club

In the third club Greensomes League match of the golfing season, the team from March Golf Club entertained a good team from Old Nene Golf Club. Picture: Sandra Russell. Archant

In the third club Greensomes League match of the golfing season, the team from March Golf Club entertained a good team from Old Nene Golf Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Remarkably, all four matches were played off level handicaps with no shots given on either side.

The closeness of the handicaps suggested that it might be a closely fought encounter and so it proved.

The results in all the matches were in the balance through to the end, but the March players held firm over the last few holes to secure victory with three matches won and the final match ending all square.

The match was played in glorious weather conditions which produced some good golf on both sides, with one pair from March playing the back nine in 37 shots and another in 39, both securing narrow wins in consequence.

Club Captain, Alan Jones, thanked both teams afterwards for a competitive match played in good spirit. Thanks were also extended to the March Golf Club team (Chris Elliott & Jon King, Alan Jones & Mark Athow, Danny Daniel & Derek Wisbey, Simon Moore & Brian Newstead) for turning out to represent the club.

A bottle of wine was presented to the winner of 'nearest the pin' on the 200 yard par 3 18th hole. A superb shot to about 18 inches secured the prize for Mark Armstrong from Old Nene.

The men played the second round of the Huit Shield on Sunday May 12.

David Small won going our in 49 coming back in 42 with 1 birdie and 3 pars beating Andrew Parsonage by 1 shot. First David Small with nett 68, 2nd Andrew Parsonage with nett 69, 3rd Gary Neugebauer with nett 70.

You may also want to watch:

The seniors played stableford qualifier on Monday 13th May. Roger Watts won with 2 pars beating Peter Flint by 1 point. First, Roger Watts with 36 points, 2nd Peter Flint with 35 points and 3rd Garry Brinn with 33 points.

The Ladies played the second medal of the month on Tuesday May 14.

The winner Viv Snushall going out in 49 and coming back in 46 with 3 pars beating Victoria Collett by 1 shot.

First, Viv Snushall with nett 76, 2nd Victoria Collett with nett 77 and 3rd Ros Humphrey with nett 78.

The seniors played a friendly match against Sutton Bridge away on Wednesday 15th May. The weather was glorious and a win by Sutton Bridge 3 1/2 to 2 1/2.

The men played the Morton Cup on Saturday May 18. Andy Lilley won with 5 pars beating Roger Watts by 1 shot. The winner Andy Lilley scored 36 points, 2nd place Roger Watts beating David Small on count back with 35 points.

The first Mixed friendly was played against Ryston Park on Sunday May 19.

Six pairs played under fantastic weather conditions, we couldn't have asked for a better day. The pairings were very close handicap wise and the matches very tight some right up to the last hole.

The day started with a breakfast which was much appreciated by all. What a great way to spend a Sunday playing golf with friends from other clubs.

I, Lady Captain would like to thank all that took part and supported the club. The result was a great win for March 5 1/2 games to a 1/2.