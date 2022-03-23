News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

March golfers enjoy good start to competitive season

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:08 PM March 23, 2022
March Ladies and Brampton Park Ladies face the camera

March Ladies and Brampton Park Ladies face the camera - Credit: March GC

March Golf Club has enjoyed a good start to the competitive season.

The ladies section hosted Brampton Park in a friendly four-ball better-ball competition last Thursday and came out on top by three matches to one.

"It was a great way to start the season," said March ladies captain Margaret Butt.

"The Brampton Park team were challenging, it was a good result for March."

The men's section played against Sutton Bridge at March on Saturday, with honours ending even in a draw.

Both teams produced some great golf and March captain James Campbell said: "March men played well, but so too did Sutton Bridge. A really close and enjoyable match."

The lovely spring sunshine has made for some great golfing conditions and anyone interested in playing at March can take advantage of a special trial membership for April.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tesco superstore closed 'until further notice' due to a technical fault
  2. 2 Council pays £5,000 to widow whose husband died after ‘very poor care and treatment’ 
  3. 3 Lidl and Morrisons recall products due to safety concerns
  1. 4 Five night closure for section on A47 near Guyhirn
  2. 5 ‘Not enough room at the inn’ council to rethink £18m new HQ  
  3. 6 Jail for paedophile who arranged to meet 14-year-old girl
  4. 7 Recap: Crash at rush hour closes main road through Cambridgeshire
  5. 8 St Ives zoo once visited by Ross Kemp to start charging for entry
  6. 9 Drug dealer set up base in vulnerable man's home in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Burglar, 51, jailed for crimes he committed between 1994 and 2003

Contact the club secretary for more information. Call 01354 652364 or visit the website marchgolfclub.co.uk.

March News

Don't Miss

15 people were arrested and £11k in cash, 181 wraps of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine as well cannabis was seized. 

Cambs Live News

15 arrests and three county lines closed after Cambs drugs busts

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank on the B1098 between Upwell and Manea after reports of a man with a gun.

Cambs Live News

Armed police called to B1098 Cambridgeshire after reports of gunman

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Red Wendy's sign with trees in the background.

Wendy's and Taco Bell are coming to Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the Guyhirn roundabout.

A47 Fen Road to close for two nights

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon