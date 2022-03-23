March golfers enjoy good start to competitive season
- Credit: March GC
March Golf Club has enjoyed a good start to the competitive season.
The ladies section hosted Brampton Park in a friendly four-ball better-ball competition last Thursday and came out on top by three matches to one.
"It was a great way to start the season," said March ladies captain Margaret Butt.
"The Brampton Park team were challenging, it was a good result for March."
The men's section played against Sutton Bridge at March on Saturday, with honours ending even in a draw.
Both teams produced some great golf and March captain James Campbell said: "March men played well, but so too did Sutton Bridge. A really close and enjoyable match."
The lovely spring sunshine has made for some great golfing conditions and anyone interested in playing at March can take advantage of a special trial membership for April.
Contact the club secretary for more information. Call 01354 652364 or visit the website marchgolfclub.co.uk.