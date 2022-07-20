Saunders win BBQ Cup on busy weekend at March Golf Club

March Golf Club enjoyed another busy weekend, with Jack Saunders lifting the annual BBQ Cup on Saturday.

Around 80 golfers turned out on a hot day, with Saunders winning ahead of Adi Wood and Patrick O'Connor.

Gail Arnold was the highest-scoring woman in a respectable fourth place.

Friday night saw the second 'Women on Par' event at the club, giving women the chance to have a go.

Some 13 visitors attended and tried out different clubs and shots on the practice ground before a few ventured onto the course.

Ladies vice-captain Gail Johnson said: "It was great to see so many visitors trying their hand at golf.

"It is an ideal environment to hit some balls and get a feel for the game.

"It's also very sociable as many stayed for a drink on the patio in the lovely warm sunshine."

The event was supported by March Golf Club and England Golf through their 'Women on Par' initiative, encouraging women to appreciate the benefits of golf.

Anyone interested in playing golf at March can email secretary@marchgolfclub.co.uk.